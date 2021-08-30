Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade to set sail at Wrightsville Beach

Southeast NC Veterans Day Parade
Southeast NC Veterans Day Parade(Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Boaters are invited to join the inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade at Wrightsville Beach.

The inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade sets sail at noon on November 5 inside Masonboro Inlet near the U.S. Coast Guard station on the south end of Wrightsville Beach.

The boat parade is affiliated with the fourth Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade, scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. Nov. 6, 2021, on Third Street at Harnett Street in Wilmington.

Boaters wishing to join the parade may register by emailing sencvetparade@gmail.com. The words “Boat Parade” should be in the subject line. Include your name, the name and type of boat, phone number and email address in the body of the email. If you are willing to take a veteran or veterans aboard your vessel for the boat parade, please include information about accessibility and the number of veterans who are welcome.

Captains are requested to decorate their boats in Veterans Day, military service or similar patriotic themes.

The parade route will follow Masonboro Inlet to Motts Channel to the Intracoastal Waterway north to the Wrightsville Beach Bridge before turning south toward Bradley Creek before dispersing.

See the attached poster for a map of the boat parade route:

Wrighstville Beach Veterans Day Parade
Wrighstville Beach Veterans Day Parade(Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade)

For more information about the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade, visit: https://sencveteransparade.com.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving...
Local restaurant honoring service members

Latest News

Flock of Food Trucks event benefits Pleasure Island
Wilmington women running in honor of this week’s fallen heroes
Island Women, a non-profit organization working to enhance the Pleasure Island community hosted...
Flock of Food Trucks event benefits Pleasure Island in Carolina Beach
Wilmington women running with U.S. military flags in honor of the service members who died in...
Wilmington women run in honor of this week’s fallen heroes