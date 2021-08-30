Inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade to set sail at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Boaters are invited to join the inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade at Wrightsville Beach.

The inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade sets sail at noon on November 5 inside Masonboro Inlet near the U.S. Coast Guard station on the south end of Wrightsville Beach.

The boat parade is affiliated with the fourth Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade, scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. Nov. 6, 2021, on Third Street at Harnett Street in Wilmington.

Boaters wishing to join the parade may register by emailing sencvetparade@gmail.com. The words “Boat Parade” should be in the subject line. Include your name, the name and type of boat, phone number and email address in the body of the email. If you are willing to take a veteran or veterans aboard your vessel for the boat parade, please include information about accessibility and the number of veterans who are welcome.

Captains are requested to decorate their boats in Veterans Day, military service or similar patriotic themes.

The parade route will follow Masonboro Inlet to Motts Channel to the Intracoastal Waterway north to the Wrightsville Beach Bridge before turning south toward Bradley Creek before dispersing.

See the attached poster for a map of the boat parade route:

Wrighstville Beach Veterans Day Parade (Southeast N.C. Veterans Day Parade)

For more information about the Southeast North Carolina Veterans Day Parade, visit: https://sencveteransparade.com.

