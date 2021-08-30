Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sizzling finale to August, watching Ida for September

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After its extremely powerful strike on southeastern Louisiana Sunday, Hurricane Ida will weaken as it tracks inland and merges with an eastbound front in the week ahead. Accordingly, your First Alert Forecast features shower and gusty storm odds, initially at 0-10% Monday and Tuesday, ticking up to 40-50% by Wednesday.

Ahead of the front, Wilmington and the Cape Fear Region will continue to roast with daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s for Monday and Tuesday. Please stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly! After the front, more seasonable middle and upper 80s are more likely for latter parts of the work week and much of Labor Day weekend.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and take your outlook deeper into September with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! September is, statistically, the stormiest month and October is historically quite active, too. So, please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

