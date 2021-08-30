First Alert Forecast: sizzling finale to August, tropics remain very active

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After its extremely powerful strike on southeastern Louisiana Sunday, Now Tropical Storm Ida will weaken as it tracks inland and merges with an eastbound front in the week ahead. Accordingly, your First Alert Forecast features shower and gusty storm odds, initially at 0-10% Monday and Tuesday, ticking up to around 50% by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the Cape Fear Region in a level one / "marginal" severe storm risk zone for Wednesday / Wednesday evening. A front will incorporate some of the remnants of Ida to spark scattered, locally gusty showers and storms. pic.twitter.com/P2Vvgjl6m4 — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) August 30, 2021

Ahead of the front, Wilmington and the Cape Fear Region will continue to roast with daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 90s for the rest of your Monday and Tuesday. Please stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly! After the front, more seasonable middle and upper 80s are more likely for latter parts of the work week and much of Labor Day weekend.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! September is, statistically, the stormiest month and October is historically quite active, too. So, please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

Ida still rightly has the headlines. But elsewhere in the tropics, the National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression Ten to Tropical Storm Kate. #Kate, like Tropical Storm Julian before it, remains nonthreatening as it has a nice path northward over open water. pic.twitter.com/ZHOd8agNPS — Gannon Medwick WECT (@medwick) August 30, 2021

