Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Crews respond to overnight fire on Masonboro Loop Road

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.(Jordan Messick)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.

According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the scene just before 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the last fire units left the scene at approximately 4 a.m.

The Wilmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The fire currently is under investigation by New Hanover County Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s office.

Stay with this story as we gather more information.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.(Jordan Messick)

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
UPDATE: Suspect charged in fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home

Latest News

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Student injured in shooting in area of New Hanover High School
(Source: WECT)
Columbus Regional halts visitors in emergency department
71-year-old Buddy Hall was murdered in his own home by a man half his age. Defendant claimed...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man gets death penalty after claiming ‘gay panic’ defense in brutal murder
Southeast NC Veterans Day Parade
Inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade to set sail at Wrightsville Beach