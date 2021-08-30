Crews respond to overnight fire on Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.

According to New Hanover County Fire Rescue, crews were called to the scene just before 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the last fire units left the scene at approximately 4 a.m.

The Wilmington Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The fire currently is under investigation by New Hanover County Fire Rescue Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning. (Jordan Messick)

