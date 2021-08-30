Columbus Regional halts visitors in emergency department

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Regional Healthcare announced over the weekend that it will not allow visitors in its emergency department.

“This was not an easy decision, but a needed one to allow us to expand our capacity to care for all our patients,” the hospital stated in a Facebook post on Monday.

Pediatric patients will be allowed to have one parent or guardian with them, while visitors for patients with special needs will be examined on a case-by-case basis.

In the Facebook post, officials say they’ve been forced to set up treatment areas in the hospital’s lobby.

“We thank you for your patience, ask you to please consider the vaccine if you have not had it as of yet, and wear your mask when out in public. Let’s help each other!” the post concluded.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.