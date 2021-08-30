Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus Regional halts visitors in emergency department

(Source: WECT)
(Source: WECT)(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus Regional Healthcare announced over the weekend that it will not allow visitors in its emergency department.

“This was not an easy decision, but a needed one to allow us to expand our capacity to care for all our patients,” the hospital stated in a Facebook post on Monday.

Pediatric patients will be allowed to have one parent or guardian with them, while visitors for patients with special needs will be examined on a case-by-case basis.

In the Facebook post, officials say they’ve been forced to set up treatment areas in the hospital’s lobby.

“We thank you for your patience, ask you to please consider the vaccine if you have not had it as of yet, and wear your mask when out in public. Let’s help each other!” the post concluded.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
UPDATE: Suspect charged in fatal crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home

Latest News

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to an incident Monday along Market Street near...
Student injured in shooting in area of New Hanover High School
Firefighters responded to a house fire on Masonboro Loop Road early Monday morning.
Crews respond to overnight fire on Masonboro Loop Road
71-year-old Buddy Hall was murdered in his own home by a man half his age. Defendant claimed...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Man gets death penalty after claiming ‘gay panic’ defense in brutal murder
Southeast NC Veterans Day Parade
Inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade to set sail at Wrightsville Beach