Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington women running in honor of this week’s fallen heroes

Wilmington women running with U.S. military flags in honor of the service members who died in...
Wilmington women running with U.S. military flags in honor of the service members who died in Afghanistan.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In honor of the brave men and women who lost their lives this week in Afghanistan, Jennifer DePoto and a friend, both Wilmington residents, ran one mile for each life lost.

“As I was running, I was thinking about it all, and I happened to look down at my watch, because it had indicated that I had run a mile, and my pace was 9:11. And I just felt like in that moment that I had to do something right then and there. So, I instantly was like ‘I’m gonna run 13 miles tomorrow in honor of the 13 lives lost this week,” said DePoto.

And so she did just that.

“We carried all of the service flags and as we ran on the roads we got a lot of honks, USA’s, Hoorah’s, you felt the support from everybody,” Depoto said.

DePoto’s friend joined her on mile 6, adding to the support of others passing by, but she said it was for a bigger reason. “You know it wasn’t about me. It was about the 13 lives lost. And uh, and it shouldn’t have happened and it’s about every man and woman who has taken an oath to serve this country, especially in the last 20 years, today was about them.”

DePoto is the founder of 9/11 Promise, an organization honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, and the emergency personnel that responded to the attacks that day. In two weeks, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the organization, joined by others will run 240 miles, starting at the Pentagon, and finishing where the Twin Towers once stood.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
Dredging
US Army Corps of Engineers set to complete dredging of dangerously shallow Brunswick County inlet
Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing
13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving...
Local restaurant honoring service members

Latest News

Island Women, a non-profit organization working to enhance the Pleasure Island community hosted...
Flock of Food Trucks event benefitting Pleasure Island
Da'Shaun Harrison signing their first published book "The Belly of the Beast."
Hoggard alum writes first book, hopes to impact others
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving...
Local restaurant honoring service members