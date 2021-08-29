Wilmington women running in honor of this week’s fallen heroes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In honor of the brave men and women who lost their lives this week in Afghanistan, Jennifer DePoto and a friend, both Wilmington residents, ran one mile for each life lost.

“As I was running, I was thinking about it all, and I happened to look down at my watch, because it had indicated that I had run a mile, and my pace was 9:11. And I just felt like in that moment that I had to do something right then and there. So, I instantly was like ‘I’m gonna run 13 miles tomorrow in honor of the 13 lives lost this week,” said DePoto.

And so she did just that.

“We carried all of the service flags and as we ran on the roads we got a lot of honks, USA’s, Hoorah’s, you felt the support from everybody,” Depoto said.

DePoto’s friend joined her on mile 6, adding to the support of others passing by, but she said it was for a bigger reason. “You know it wasn’t about me. It was about the 13 lives lost. And uh, and it shouldn’t have happened and it’s about every man and woman who has taken an oath to serve this country, especially in the last 20 years, today was about them.”

DePoto is the founder of 9/11 Promise, an organization honoring those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks, and the emergency personnel that responded to the attacks that day. In two weeks, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the organization, joined by others will run 240 miles, starting at the Pentagon, and finishing where the Twin Towers once stood.

