Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington police searching for missing teenager

Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Edwards was last seen on August 23.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department needs your help to find a missing teenager.

Darain Edwards was last seen August 23 at the Walmart on Sigmon Road.

Edwards is 19 years old, stands five feet, six inches tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone who sees Edwards to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
Dredging
US Army Corps of Engineers set to complete dredging of dangerously shallow Brunswick County inlet
Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing
13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving...
Local restaurant honoring service members

Latest News

Da'Shaun Harrison signing their first published book "The Belly of the Beast."
Hoggard alum writes first book, hopes to impact others
13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving...
Local restaurant honoring service members
The new ruling will begin September 7.
Cameron Art Museum to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for visitors
Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing