Wilmington police searching for missing teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department needs your help to find a missing teenager.

Darain Edwards was last seen August 23 at the Walmart on Sigmon Road.

Edwards is 19 years old, stands five feet, six inches tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police are asking anyone who sees Edwards to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

