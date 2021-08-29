Hoggard alum writes first book, hopes to impact others

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Da’Shaun Harrison graduated from Hoggard High School in Wilmington, and then moved to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College. After the big move, Harrison was diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation.

“And it sort of shifted my trajectory of my future, and for a while I thought there was no future for me to have,” Harrison said.

Harrison studied sociology at Morehouse, where they learned about the impacts that culture has on people, but more specifically, “black trans men, black trans [masculine], black non-binary folks and black cis men, like how anti-fat violence sort of affects their bodies and way of life,” said Harrison.

This journey led Harrison to writing a book--The Belly of the Beast: The Politics of Anti-Fatness as Anti-Blackness. “Walking the reader through the ways that anti-fat violence is sort of created through anti-black violence and also the way that it’s sustained,” said Harrison.

Harrison identifies as non-binary, so when writing this book, they had one goal in mind. “To be able to add new perspectives and new understanding to the way that the world functions and the way that we are all impacted or marginalized by our bodies or our experiences”

Harrison hopes this book will help others understand the challenges around body image.

Harrison also mentioned that this is their first book to be published, but they hope the writing journey will continue. “This new possibility, this writing and this organizing that’s happening has been beautiful, very beautiful and affirming.”

