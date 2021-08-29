Flock of Food Trucks event benefitting Pleasure Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first ever Flock of Food Trucks event happened Sunday at Carolina Beach Lake Park. The event was hosted by Island Women, a non-profit organization that works to enhance the Pleasure Island community, for both locals and guests.

“Our mission is to raise money for the island and then give back to the community,” said president elect Kathy Murray. These funds help support having beach wheelchairs, fresh flowers on the boardwalk, and even a story walk around the lake. “So, all of the profits that we make today is going to be going back to Pleasure Island and the surrounding communities that support us.”

“We try and support and sustain to keep the vibe here on the island really happy and healthy and support growth for the community,” said Kure Beach resident Chris Marello. He knows the importance of supporting the community, especially when it’s in his own backyard. “You know, just get a bunch of people together and enjoy the last little bit of the summer.”

Food, drinks, music, and fun for all ages. “We’ve got 8 food trucks down here, we’ve got a kids zone, we’ve got two amazing bands,” said Murray. Some kids even said the food was their favorite part, along with some of the games in the kids zone, like the ring toss and Jenga.

“We’re so excited about it—we’re hoping to have others in the future, we’ll see,” Murray said.

