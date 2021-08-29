First Alert Forecast: August heat finishes strong, Major Hurricane Ida barrels into the northern Gulf Coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a lot of hot sun and little to no rain chances as you step out of the door. In other words, high pressure will stay strong across the Cape Fear Region! Daytime highs will reach into the lower 90s with heat indices well above 100 degrees in some spots.

We’re watching the tropics closely as Major Hurricane Ida barrels into the northern Gulf Coast. No direct impacts are forecast to make their way to southeastern NC. However, remnant moisture is a possibility later into next week. Tropical Storm Julian lingers northward in the central Atlantic; it is forecast to weaken into tomorrow. Two additional outside chances of tropical development remain with high odds of development in the Atlantic basin this weekend, too. Thankfully, a high pressure ridge ought to protect the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas from such tropical weather hazards.

This ridge will continue to bring plenty of heat, though! For tomorrow and Tuesday, expect more periods of scorching sunshine with slim and none odds for showers and storms. Temperatures and heat index values will crest mainly in the lower 90s and lower 100s, respectively. Nighttime lows will feature muggy middle and lower 70s and partly to mostly clear skies. Surf should hold near 84 degrees and carry a low to moderate rip current risk into next week.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a hot and mainly dry end to August, right here.

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! September is, statistically, the stormiest month and October is historically quite active, too.

