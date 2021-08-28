Local restaurant honoring service members
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe in Elizabethtown is honoring the men and women that lost their lives in Afghanistan by reserving a table with 13 seats and 13 beers.
“Freedom isn’t free. Reservation for 13 Warriors today at our business,” said the restaurant in a Facebook post.
Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe owner Bo Barefoot said “we should all be thankful for these men and/or women that protect us.”
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.