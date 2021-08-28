Senior Connect
Local restaurant honoring service members

By Mara McJilton
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe in Elizabethtown is honoring the men and women that lost their lives in Afghanistan by reserving a table with 13 seats and 13 beers.

13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving in Afghanistan this week.(Kelly Barefoot, Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe)

“Freedom isn’t free. Reservation for 13 Warriors today at our business,” said the restaurant in a Facebook post.

Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe owner Bo Barefoot said “we should all be thankful for these men and/or women that protect us.”

Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe honoring service members that lost their lives this week in Afghanistan.(Kelly Barefoot, Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe)

