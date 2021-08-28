Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hot for final August weekend as Ida targets Gulf

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this final weekend of August! We’re watching the tropics closely as Hurricane Ida sets its sights on the northern Gulf Coast. Elsewhere, tropical storm development remains possible in the central Atlantic Ocean, with medium and high development odds for another organized system or two. Thankfully, a high pressure ridge ought to protect the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas from such tropical weather hazards.

This ridge will bring plenty of heat, though! For Saturday, Sunday and even Monday, expect more periods of sizzling sunshine with slim and none odds for showers and storms. Temperatures and heat index values will crest mainly in the lower 90s and lower 100s, respectively. Nighttime lows will feature muggy middle and lower 70s and partly to mostly clear skies. Surf should hold near 84 degrees and carry a low to moderate rip current risk through the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a hot and mainly dry end to August, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and take your outlook deeper into September with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! September is, statistically, the stormiest month and October is historically quite active, too. So, please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
South Columbus High School goes virtual
South Columbus High School moving to virtual instruction next week
Pregnant mother and her daughter missing
WPD: Missing pregnant woman, daughter have been located
Build-to-rent housing construction underway
Port City sees first build-for-rent development with The Cottage at Riverlights

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Aug. 27, 2021
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Aug. 27, 2021
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Hot for final August weekend as Ida targets Gulf
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: heat cranks in Carolina as Ida targets Gulf
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 27, 2021...
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. morning, Aug. 27, 2021