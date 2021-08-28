First Alert Forecast: AC cranking for the final weekend of August, Ida approaching the Gulf

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this final Saturday of August! After a toasty day, expect temperatures this evening to remain sweaty in the 80s for your evening plans before dipping toward the overnight low in the middle 70s. Slim to no rain odds remain in the forecast, so outdoor events are a go!

We’re watching the tropics closely as Hurricane Ida sets its sights on the northern Gulf Coast. While you were sleeping last night, Tropical Depression Ten formed east of the Leeward Islands. An outside chance of additional tropical developments remains possible in the Atlantic basin this weekend, too. Thankfully, a high pressure ridge ought to protect the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas from such tropical weather hazards.

This ridge will bring plenty of heat, though! For Sunday, Monday, and even Tuesday, expect more periods of sizzling sunshine with slim and none odds for showers and storms. Temperatures and heat index values will crest mainly in the lower 90s and lower 100s, respectively. Nighttime lows will feature muggy middle and lower 70s and partly to mostly clear skies. Surf should hold near 84 degrees and carry a low to moderate rip current risk through the weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a hot and mainly dry end to August, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and take your outlook deeper into September with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! September is, statistically, the stormiest month and October is historically quite active, too. So, please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.