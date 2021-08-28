Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Cameron Art Museum to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for visitors

By Dru Loman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning September 7, there will be new rules to follow when you go to enjoy the sculptures and paintings at the Cameron Art Museum.

To be granted entry to the museum, you must provide proof that you have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours.

“We are not doing everything we can right now with just the mandate with the mask,” said the museum’s executive director Anne Brennan. “It’s no longer enough.”

Museum goers WECT spoke with said it’s the right call, especially with the recent surge of COVID-19.

“It’s ramping up and the COVID cases continue to rise,” said museum goer Dawson Lytle.

One visitor said she thought the stipulations were fair, which will allow those unvaccinated to still enjoy the exhibits.

“That’s a good way to still have everybody included to be able to come, but try to keep everybody safe using different measures,” said museum goer Savannah Lytle.

Brennan verbalized they could lose business with their decision, but that they might gain patrons. However in the end, it’s about doing the right thing.

“We have to know within our own hearts that we have done everything that we can at this juncture as public servants to provide safety to the community when they choose to visit their museum,” said Brennan.

Brennan said there was no conflict within the museum’s administration regarding the decision.

The ruling is for those ages 12 and older. Children under 12 will not be impacted, but will have to be accompanied by a vaccinated adult or an adult presenting a negative COVID test.

The ruling must also be practiced at events held in the space.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Gang member gets prison time on gun charge after allegedly shooting man caught on camera beating pregnant woman
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says

Latest News

Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing
After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
US Army Corps of Engineers set to complete dredging of dangerously shallow Brunswick County inlet
Dredge finally arrives to improve Lockwood Folly inlet
US Army Major General Grange (Ret) responds to attack in Afghanistan
US Army Major General David Grange (Ret) responds to attack in Afghanistan