Cameron Art Museum to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test for visitors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning September 7, there will be new rules to follow when you go to enjoy the sculptures and paintings at the Cameron Art Museum.

To be granted entry to the museum, you must provide proof that you have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last 72 hours.

“We are not doing everything we can right now with just the mandate with the mask,” said the museum’s executive director Anne Brennan. “It’s no longer enough.”

Museum goers WECT spoke with said it’s the right call, especially with the recent surge of COVID-19.

“It’s ramping up and the COVID cases continue to rise,” said museum goer Dawson Lytle.

One visitor said she thought the stipulations were fair, which will allow those unvaccinated to still enjoy the exhibits.

“That’s a good way to still have everybody included to be able to come, but try to keep everybody safe using different measures,” said museum goer Savannah Lytle.

Brennan verbalized they could lose business with their decision, but that they might gain patrons. However in the end, it’s about doing the right thing.

“We have to know within our own hearts that we have done everything that we can at this juncture as public servants to provide safety to the community when they choose to visit their museum,” said Brennan.

Brennan said there was no conflict within the museum’s administration regarding the decision.

The ruling is for those ages 12 and older. Children under 12 will not be impacted, but will have to be accompanied by a vaccinated adult or an adult presenting a negative COVID test.

The ruling must also be practiced at events held in the space.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.