Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Florida toddlers, believed to be abducted, found safe

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - Police say two kids believed to have been abducted were found safe.

An Amber Alert was issued on Saturday for Teddy Jones, Jr. and Shantese Jones, both two years old, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The Panama City Police Department reported they found safe and arrangements have been made to reunite them with their family.

Police believed they were in the company of 34-year-old Teddy Jones. He is wanted for questioning in the abduction of the two children by the Panama City Police Department.

They reported he was apprehended by authorities in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
South Columbus High School goes virtual
South Columbus High School moving to virtual instruction next week
Fort Bragg, North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier among those killed in Afghanistan airport suicide bombing

Latest News

US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US military begins final pullout amid Kabul terror threats
Biden speaks during a FEMA briefing as Louisiana and the Gulf Coast prepares for Ida. (Source:...
Biden speaks during FEMA briefing about Ida
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage