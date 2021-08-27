Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Gang member gets prison time on gun charge after allegedly shooting man caught on camera beating pregnant woman
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says

Latest News

A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
Ida strengthens into hurricane
Scammers are using the information found in Venmo’s public feed to steal usernames and profile...
BBB warns of potential Venmo scam
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records second consecutive day of 8,000+ new COVID-19 cases
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
House panel seeks records from tech companies in riot probe
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks