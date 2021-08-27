Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington PD searching for missing pregnant woman, daughter

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a pregnant woman and her daughter.

Tania Norelli MolinceValle, 22, and her daughter Asthi Gaudalupe Portillo Molina, have only been in the country less than 30 days, according to WPD.

The mother is 5′6′' and was last seen at her sisters’ residence on Park Avenue in Wilmington wearing a red tie dye blouse with black leggings.

The mother is pregnant and due in early September.

If you see them, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says
Gang member gets prison time on gun charge after allegedly shooting man caught on camera beating pregnant woman

Latest News

Jay Leno and Kevin Eubanks are back together on television. The former host of "The Tonight...
Jay Leno & Kevin Eubanks: Together on TV again in ‘You Bet Your Life’ (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)
Circle K coming to Wilmington International Airport
Clear the Shelters: Columbus County
Clear the Shelters: Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services
At least 12 U.S. troops and 60 Afghans have died.
U.S. veterans react to Kabul airport attack