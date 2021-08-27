U.S. veterans react to Kabul airport attack

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States is in mourning after losing at least a dozen U.S. troops in an attack in Afghanistan.

It came as the United States raced to evacuate its citizens and Afghan allies following the country’s Taliban takeover.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see what’s going on given the sacrifices that American men and women have done over the last 20-plus years,” said former marine raider Chayse Roth. Roth served in Afghanistan and is now president of Wilmington’s chapter of Veteran Business Collective.

At least 60 Afghans were also killed in the attack.

Colonel Rob Campbell, U.S. Army (Ret), also served in Afghanistan and said the fallen U.S. troops will be remembered as heroes, having improved life for Afghans the last 20 years.

“They left behind something better,” said Campbell. “The infrastructure there is better. They gave that country a taste of a freedom that they have never experienced and my hope is that that can resurface at some point in time.”

Campbell is now a leadership speaker and coach, as well as a veteran advocate.

News of the deadly attack left the United States on edge, especially those with loved ones in Afghanistan.

“Everybody that’s got someone over there is just sitting there wondering, ‘Was it my son, was it my daughter, was it my husband, was it my father?’ and that’s not something that people think about when their loved ones just leave for the office in the morning or go to their regular job,” said Roth.

It’s a sacrifice that military families know all too well.

Colonel Campbell hopes that the recent events in Kabul will help advance our nation’s capabilities in the future.

“This could be the only solace we might get is that we as a nation learn from this, we as a military learn from this, because it’s going to happen again at some point in time in our lives, but wouldn’t it be nice if we could do it better,” said Campbell.

Roth also spoke about the impact the events could have on the United States’ relationship with its allies.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation Thursday afternoon promising the U.S. would hunt down those responsible for this vicious and deadly attack.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.