TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a little more than a month since the deadly shooting at the home of TRU Color’s COO George Taylor III and now, his father, George Taylor, has broken his silence with the media.

Friday afternoon, Taylor joined the Wilmington Business Journal for a Facebook Live Q&A (Taylor previously told a WECT reporter he would not give interviews to WECT anymore).

Three people have since been arrested for the murders that took the lives of Koredreese Robert Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21, on July 24. The murders happened at the Providence Road home of George Taylor III. TRU Colors Brewing Company hires active gang members in an effort to reduce gun and gang violence but is first and foremost a for-profit brewing company, founded by Taylor in 2017.

Since the killings, both District Attorney Ben David and Sheriff Ed McMahon have issued some criticisms of Taylor’s business model. When asked if he thought it was possible to remain in a gang and be separate from the gang violence, David was doubtful.

“Experience has taught me that’s not possible. It’s like trying to separate the water from the wet,” David said. “The truth is people are being targeted for their status of being in validated gangs…so even if you are sincere in your reform and wanting to get out of that violent lifestyle without renouncing the gang and violence at the same time we believe that violence will continue.”

Sheriff McMahon said that he does not believe that gun violence can be curbed unless the gang members are working to leave the gangs, an opinion Taylor said he “discounts.”

“The sheriff as he also said in that quote right before the part you said, he has never been to TRU Colors, never spoken to a TRU Colors team member, so I kind of discount that. He has no idea what goes on at TRU Colors,” Taylor said.

When asked if he was planning on making any changes, Taylor said there would be one change he and his family make — having gang members living in their homes.

“I do understand, though, if you live in Providence or one of the surrounding neighborhoods, you have every right to be angry at TRU Colors — me, and my son, whoever. Like, I get that. We made a huge mistake ... we’ve been doing it for years, we never had a problem, we obviously did not see it coming. That is the one change we will make, we will never, never do that again,” Taylor said

