Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic

The National Eviction Moratorium helped renters who struggled to make ends meet and now the...
The National Eviction Moratorium helped renters who struggled to make ends meet and now the Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States
By Associated Press and Mark Sherman
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Roughly 3.5 million people in the United States said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to Census Bureau data from early August.

The court says in an unsigned opinion Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which reimposed the moratorium Aug. 3, lacked the authority to do so under federal law.

The justices are rejecting the administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s authority.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Walmart (AP Photo)
Walmart employee seriously injured after parking lot incident, WPD investigating
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Terry Joequill Wilson
Suspect in Wilmington double shooting now in custody
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close overnight
Leland approves measure to add Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement to state improvement plan
Build-to-rent housing construction underway
Port City sees first build-for-rent development with The Cottage at Riverlights
North Carolina Senate bill would require hospitals, nursing homes to allow visitors during...
New bill introduced to require hospitals, nursing homes to allow visitors
UNCW reports nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff
UNCW is becoming a COVID hotspot