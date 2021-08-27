Southport to require face coverings inside city buildings beginning Monday

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Southport officials will require face coverings for entry into all city buildings beginning Monday, Aug. 30.

“Due to the increase in cases and the highly contagious nature of the delta variant of COVID-19, masks will be required to be worn indoors by city employees and the public who are inside all City Buildings. This includes City Hall, the Visitors Center, the Indian Trail Meeting Hall, and the Community Building,” the city stated in a Facebook post announcing the decision.

“This is one more public health measure to protect our employees, our citizens, and visitors. This policy is in conjunction with Brunswick County in terms of mask requirements in county buildings,” according to the post.

Brunswick County officials issued a similar mandate, effective Thursday, for anyone entering county buildings.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.