Southport man accused of trafficking fentanyl

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport man is facing numerous drug-related charges, including trafficking fentanyl, following a bust in Brunswick County on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched a home on Southgate Boulevard and confiscated 11.6 grams (33 dosage units) of fentanyl, 15 grams of psilocybin, 17 dosage units of clonazepam, 6 dosage units of dextroamphetamine, alprazolam, over 1,000 grams of marijuana, 7 long guns, 2 hand guns and over $7,500 is currency.

Robert Leslie Crossman, 40, was taken into custody and charged with:

Trafficking opium/heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance

Manufacture a schedule VI controlled substance

Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Crossman was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $110,000 bond.

