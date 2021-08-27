Senior Connect
Southport man accused of trafficking fentanyl

Robert Leslie Crossman
Robert Leslie Crossman(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Southport man is facing numerous drug-related charges, including trafficking fentanyl, following a bust in Brunswick County on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post, officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched a home on Southgate Boulevard and confiscated 11.6 grams (33 dosage units) of fentanyl, 15 grams of psilocybin, 17 dosage units of clonazepam, 6 dosage units of dextroamphetamine, alprazolam, over 1,000 grams of marijuana, 7 long guns, 2 hand guns and over $7,500 is currency.

Robert Leslie Crossman, 40, was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Trafficking opium/heroin
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule I controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance
  • Manufacture a schedule VI controlled substance
  • Maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts)

Crossman was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $110,000 bond.

