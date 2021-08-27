South Columbus High School moving to virtual instruction next week

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - South Columbus High School will move to virtual instruction for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3 due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, Columbus County Schools announced Friday.

According to the school system, there have been 92 positive COVID cases among staff and students since Aug. 9.

“We all want a return to normal. Our students have suffered academically, athletically and socially because of the disruptions created by the pandemic,” the school system stated in a news release. “We need students back in school, but in order to do so, WE NEED YOUR HELP. Please curtail all social activities and gatherings to the greatest extent possible. If a gathering must happen, observe masks and social distancing. If there is a suspected exposure or symptoms in your home, do not send your students to school. Vaccines, if desired, are another way to avoid school closures and quarantines.

“This is not the start for which we had hoped, but if we can pull together and observe safety protocols in our communities, churches and homes, we should be able to return to normal quickly. Please monitor social media and school and district websites for updates.”

