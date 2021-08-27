Senior Connect
Port of Wilmington reaches agreement for development of cold storage facility

The Port of Wilmington(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ports has reached an agreement with a developer to build a large cold storage facility near the Port of Wilmington.

This project from Idaho-based Cold Summit Development will help the port expand its cold chain and cold storage capabilities by developing a 280,000 square foot cold storage facility located on the Port’s Raleigh Street property.

The facility will offer space for 40,000 pallets and could house a broad range of products including pork, poultry, produce and more.

Part of the agreement calls for an additional 160,000 square feet of warehousing space with room for 17,000 pallet spaces.

Scott Pertel, President and CEO of Cold Summit Development, is a former Wilmington resident.

“Having graduated from New Hanover High School, I carry tremendous pride in bringing jobs, needed cold storage solutions and greater visibility to my former hometown of Wilmington,” Pertel said.

