Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Gang member gets prison time on gun charge after allegedly shooting man caught on camera beating pregnant woman
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
South Columbus High School will move to full-time virtual instruction for the week of Aug....
South Columbus High School moving to virtual instruction next week
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, hunt down terror attack perpetrators