Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Oak Island to resume face-covering mandate for all town facilities

Beginning, Saturday, Oak Island will resume a face-covering mandate for anyone inside town...
Beginning, Saturday, Oak Island will resume a face-covering mandate for anyone inside town facilities.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning, Saturday, Oak Island will resume a face-covering mandate for anyone inside town facilities.

“This requirement applies to all individuals inside public facilities, including town employees, contracted service providers, and any public visitors,” the town stated in a news release.

The policy affects the indoor areas for all town facilities, including but not limited to: town hall, police and fire stations, recreation center, community building, ocean educations center, nature center, Pier House (tackle shop), Par 3 Golf Clubhouse, public services building.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of the COVID-19 Delta Variant, and the subsequent increase in COVID-positive cases within our region, this decision comes as an effort to help preserve the health and safety of town employees, residents, and visitors. This measure aligns with recent actions from Brunswick County and surrounding municipalities,” according to the release.

Oak Island is also encouraging people to conduct business with the town virtually, via phone or email, or by using the town drop box, located at SE 47th Street.

Brunswick County and the city of Southport have both issued similar face-covering mandates.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Gang member gets prison time on gun charge after allegedly shooting man caught on camera beating pregnant woman
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccinations
More pop-up vaccine clinics coming to Brunswick County
South Columbus High School goes virtual
South Columbus High School moving to virtual instruction next week
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
Delbert Almanzo Kurtz was convicted of numerous rape and sexual offense charges Friday.
Jury finds man guilty of sex crimes with a child