Oak Island to resume face-covering mandate for all town facilities

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning, Saturday, Oak Island will resume a face-covering mandate for anyone inside town facilities.

“This requirement applies to all individuals inside public facilities, including town employees, contracted service providers, and any public visitors,” the town stated in a news release.

The policy affects the indoor areas for all town facilities, including but not limited to: town hall, police and fire stations, recreation center, community building, ocean educations center, nature center, Pier House (tackle shop), Par 3 Golf Clubhouse, public services building.

“Due to the highly contagious nature of the COVID-19 Delta Variant, and the subsequent increase in COVID-positive cases within our region, this decision comes as an effort to help preserve the health and safety of town employees, residents, and visitors. This measure aligns with recent actions from Brunswick County and surrounding municipalities,” according to the release.

Oak Island is also encouraging people to conduct business with the town virtually, via phone or email, or by using the town drop box, located at SE 47th Street.

Brunswick County and the city of Southport have both issued similar face-covering mandates.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.