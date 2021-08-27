More pop-up vaccine clinics coming to Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services announced more COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics to Shallotte, Southport, Supply, and Winnabow areas as the need for vaccinations increases along with active case counts countywide.

Brunswick County has a total of 1,390 active cases, with about 954 positive cases per 100,000 residents according to the latest Brunswick and NCDHHS dashboards.

Brunswick County’s next pop-up clinics will take place at the locations listed below. Appointments are not required and individuals can receive either their first or second dose at these special clinics.

Additional third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised people are available at these clinics.

Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Aug. 31 / Winnabow

Location: Town Creek Park (back of the park) / 6420 Ocean Highway East

Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Thursday, Sept. 2 / Shallotte

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 in Shallotte / 5200 Bridgers Road

Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 / Shallotte

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 in Shallotte / 5200 Bridgers Road

Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

Thursday, Sept. 9 / Winnabow

Location: Town Creek Park (back of the park) / 6420 Ocean Highway East

Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

Saturday, Sept. 11 / Supply

Location: VOAD Expo at the Supply Senior Center / 101 Stone Chimney Road SE

Time: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14 / Shallotte

Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 in Shallotte / 5200 Bridgers Road

Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

Wednesday Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 16 / Winnabow

Location: Town Creek Park (back of the park) / 6420 Ocean Highway East

Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Drive-thru

Thursday, Sept. 16 / Southport

Location: Southport Community Center (on the deck) / 223 E Bay Street

Time: 3 p.m.–7 p.m.

Type of Clinic: Walk-up

Health Services will have all three vaccine types—Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—available at each clinic. Currently, all community members aged 12 and older are eligible to receive vaccines, however those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Community members are asked to bring their ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available.

If you come to a pop-up clinic for a second dose vaccination and received your first vaccination outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination. County officials cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your first vaccination.

If an event is scheduled for an indoor location or is moved indoors due to weather, the clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.

Community members can still book appointments at Brunswick County Health Services’ main vaccination clinic in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Building A, Bolivia, 28422). Book online or call the Public Health Call Line to schedule an appointment:

Schedule online here

Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)

Appointments are still required at the main clinic and must be made either online or over the phone. The main clinic in Bolivia cannot schedule your vaccination in person.

