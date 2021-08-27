More pop-up vaccine clinics coming to Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services announced more COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinics to Shallotte, Southport, Supply, and Winnabow areas as the need for vaccinations increases along with active case counts countywide.
Brunswick County has a total of 1,390 active cases, with about 954 positive cases per 100,000 residents according to the latest Brunswick and NCDHHS dashboards.
Brunswick County’s next pop-up clinics will take place at the locations listed below. Appointments are not required and individuals can receive either their first or second dose at these special clinics.
Additional third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) vaccines for moderately to severely immunocompromised people are available at these clinics.
Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Aug. 31 / Winnabow
- Location: Town Creek Park (back of the park) / 6420 Ocean Highway East
- Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Thursday, Sept. 2 / Shallotte
- Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 in Shallotte / 5200 Bridgers Road
- Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Tuesday, Sept. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 / Shallotte
- Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 in Shallotte / 5200 Bridgers Road
- Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Thursday, Sept. 9 / Winnabow
- Location: Town Creek Park (back of the park) / 6420 Ocean Highway East
- Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Saturday, Sept. 11 / Supply
- Location: VOAD Expo at the Supply Senior Center / 101 Stone Chimney Road SE
- Time: 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14 / Shallotte
- Location: Coastal Cinemas 10 in Shallotte / 5200 Bridgers Road
- Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Wednesday Sept. 15 and Thursday, Sept. 16 / Winnabow
- Location: Town Creek Park (back of the park) / 6420 Ocean Highway East
- Time: 9 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Type of Clinic: Drive-thru
Thursday, Sept. 16 / Southport
- Location: Southport Community Center (on the deck) / 223 E Bay Street
- Time: 3 p.m.–7 p.m.
- Type of Clinic: Walk-up
Health Services will have all three vaccine types—Pfizer, Moderna and J&J—available at each clinic. Currently, all community members aged 12 and older are eligible to receive vaccines, however those aged 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
COVID-19 vaccines are free and insurance is not required. Community members are asked to bring their ID and insurance cards to the clinic, if available.
If you come to a pop-up clinic for a second dose vaccination and received your first vaccination outside of North Carolina, you must provide proof of the vaccination. County officials cannot access other states’ vaccination systems to verify your first vaccination.
If an event is scheduled for an indoor location or is moved indoors due to weather, the clinic will follow the state guidelines for a clinical setting and require everyone to wear masks.
Community members can still book appointments at Brunswick County Health Services’ main vaccination clinic in Bolivia (25 Courthouse Drive, Building A, Bolivia, 28422). Book online or call the Public Health Call Line to schedule an appointment:
- Schedule online here
- Call the Public Health Call Line at 910.253.2339 (Open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., excluding holidays)
Appointments are still required at the main clinic and must be made either online or over the phone. The main clinic in Bolivia cannot schedule your vaccination in person.
