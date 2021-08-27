Senior Connect
Medical marijuana legalization keeps advancing in NC Senate

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A bill legalizing marijuana for medical use in North Carolina cleared two more legislative hurdles this week in the Senate.

The Senate Health Care Committee voted for the measure on Thursday, two days after the judiciary committee approved an updated version compared to what it recommended earlier this summer.

The measure could be on the Senate floor next week.

The measure would let patients with a ”debilitating medical condition” purchase and use marijuana from medical cannabis centers if their physician signs off.

Ten licenses to grow and sell would be issued. The state would collect fees from licensees based on their revenues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

