Leland approves measure to add Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement to state improvement plan

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town Council approved a measure requesting the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) and NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) add the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge’s replacement to the State Transportation Improvement Program.

This decision was made at a meeting Thursday evening following recent controversy over a proposal to replace the structure with a toll bridge that failed to get approval from the WMPO.

If approved the state would take over the project and its funding over a 10 year period.

“So we want to make sure that we get the same benefits as everyone else in the state,” said Leland Town Council member Veronica Carter. “There are other transportation projects in our area that are worth hundreds of millions of dollars that no one has been asked to pay a toll for them. Why should we be any different?”

Approval would mean the replacement of the bridge would be added to the 2020 and 2023 State Transportation Improvement Plans.

