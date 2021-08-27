Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Leland approves measure to add Cape Fear Memorial Bridge replacement to state improvement plan

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close overnight
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to close overnight
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town Council approved a measure requesting the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) and NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) add the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge’s replacement to the State Transportation Improvement Program.

This decision was made at a meeting Thursday evening following recent controversy over a proposal to replace the structure with a toll bridge that failed to get approval from the WMPO.

If approved the state would take over the project and its funding over a 10 year period.

“So we want to make sure that we get the same benefits as everyone else in the state,” said Leland Town Council member Veronica Carter. “There are other transportation projects in our area that are worth hundreds of millions of dollars that no one has been asked to pay a toll for them. Why should we be any different?”

Approval would mean the replacement of the bridge would be added to the 2020 and 2023 State Transportation Improvement Plans.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Walmart (AP Photo)
Walmart employee seriously injured after parking lot incident, WPD investigating
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Terry Joequill Wilson
Suspect in Wilmington double shooting now in custody
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

The National Eviction Moratorium helped renters who struggled to make ends meet and now the...
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Build-to-rent housing construction underway
Port City sees first build-for-rent development with The Cottage at Riverlights
North Carolina Senate bill would require hospitals, nursing homes to allow visitors during...
New bill introduced to require hospitals, nursing homes to allow visitors
UNCW reports nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff
UNCW is becoming a COVID hotspot