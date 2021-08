BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County jury found Delbert Almonzo Kurtz guilty of sexual abuse of a female who was 10-11-years-old at the time.

Following a multi-day trial, Kurtz (41) was convicted on Friday of numerous rape and sexual offenses against the child.

Kurtz was sentenced to 27–37.5 years in prison.

