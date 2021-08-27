Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Gov. Cooper seeks major disaster declaration for western N.C. counties after Tropical Storm Fred

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task...
In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina.(New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper on Friday requested the federal government issue a major disaster declaration for western North Carolina after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused extensive flooding and landslides in the region.

“The people of Western North Carolina took a devastating blow from Tropical Storm Fred’s flooding,” said Cooper. “Federal assistance is needed to help rebuild and become more resilient ahead of future storms.”

Five people died as a result of the storm and one person remains missing. Damage assessment is still underway, but so far damages are estimated to exceed $20 million to infrastructure alone across the western counties.

Cooper requested the Individual Assistance program to support homeowners and renters in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties and the Public Assistance program to reimburse costs for repairs to public facilities and infrastructure in Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey and Watauga counties.

If granted, the Individual Assistance program would provide financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by the disaster.

The Public Assistance program would provide reimbursement to local governments and publicly-owned utilities for the costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged publicly-owned facilities and the facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations.

Read the governor’s request letter HERE.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Gang member gets prison time on gun charge after allegedly shooting man caught on camera beating pregnant woman
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says

Latest News

DA: Task Force legally justified in using deadly force in shooting at Whiteville Walmart
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records second consecutive day of 8,000+ new COVID-19 cases
Southport to require face coverings inside city buildings beginning Monday
A culinary journey through Peru awaits with each bite from Aromas of Peru.
Cape Fear Foodie: Wonderful aromas