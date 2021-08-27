Gov. Cooper seeks major disaster declaration for western N.C. counties after Tropical Storm Fred

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper on Friday requested the federal government issue a major disaster declaration for western North Carolina after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused extensive flooding and landslides in the region.

“The people of Western North Carolina took a devastating blow from Tropical Storm Fred’s flooding,” said Cooper. “Federal assistance is needed to help rebuild and become more resilient ahead of future storms.”

Five people died as a result of the storm and one person remains missing. Damage assessment is still underway, but so far damages are estimated to exceed $20 million to infrastructure alone across the western counties.

Cooper requested the Individual Assistance program to support homeowners and renters in Buncombe, Haywood and Transylvania counties and the Public Assistance program to reimburse costs for repairs to public facilities and infrastructure in Avery, Buncombe, Haywood, Madison, Transylvania, Yancey and Watauga counties.

If granted, the Individual Assistance program would provide financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by the disaster.

The Public Assistance program would provide reimbursement to local governments and publicly-owned utilities for the costs for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and the repair, replacement, or restoration of disaster-damaged publicly-owned facilities and the facilities of certain private nonprofit organizations.

