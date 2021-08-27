Gov. Cooper orders flags lowered to half-staff for victims of Kabul airport attacks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Monday, Aug. 30 to honor the U.S. servicemembers and other victims who died in the terroist attacks at the Kabul airport on Thursday.

Thirteen U.S. troops were among the 73 people killed in twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport Thursday, as thousands of people were waiting for flights at the airfield. Additionally, 18 troops and 140 Afghans were wounded in the attacks.

“August 26 was a tragic day for our country. Kristin and I are praying for the families of the servicemembers and civilians who lost their lives in Kabul,” Cooper stated in a news release.

Today is a tragic day for our country. Kristin and I are praying for the families of the servicemembers and civilians who lost their lives in Kabul. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) August 26, 2021

