First Alert Forecast: heat cranks in Carolina as Ida targets Gulf

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Into August’s final weekend, Ida will become a threatening hurricane for the northern Gulf Coast and tropical storm development remains possible in the central Atlantic Ocean. Thankfully, a high pressure ridge ought to protect the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas from such tropical weather hazards.

This ridge will bring plenty of heat, though! For Friday, for example, expect more periods of sizzling sunshine and few if any cooling storms. Temperatures and heat index values will crest mainly in the lower 90s and lower 100s, respectively. Surf should hold near 84 degrees and carry a low to moderate rip current risk.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, including a hot and mainly dry weekend, right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: customize your location and take your outlook deeper into September with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! September is, statistically, the stormiest month and October is historically quite active, too. So, please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

