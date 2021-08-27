Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Bojangles closing eateries for 2 days; workers won’t be paid

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants says it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days, portraying it as a chance to provide its thousands of employees a “well-deserved break.”

But Bojangles’ employees will not get paid for those days off.

In a statement, the chicken and biscuit chain encouraged its thousands of employees to use the upcoming closures on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 for an opportunity to “rest and recharge.”

Responding to subsequent questions to the Associated Press, a company spokesperson said many staff has been working overtime lately and the company would offer employees opportunities to work additional hours if they chose.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with...
A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, file photo, students, some wearing protective masks, arrive for...
Unmasked elementary school teacher infects half of class with COVID-19, CDC says
Edwards was last seen on August 23.
Wilmington police searching for missing teenager
George Taylor, the CEO of TRU Colors Brewery, broke his silence on the recent double murder at...
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
13 seats reserved at Barefoot's Sandwich Shoppe for the service members that died while serving...
Local restaurant honoring service members

Latest News

Southeast NC Veterans Day Parade
Inaugural Veterans Day Boat Parade to set sail at Wrightsville Beach
David and Phyllis Quinn
North Carolina volunteers to aid in Hurricane Ida response
Island Women, a non-profit organization working to enhance the Pleasure Island community hosted...
Flock of Food Trucks event benefits Pleasure Island in Carolina Beach
Wilmington women running with U.S. military flags in honor of the service members who died in...
Wilmington women run in honor of this week’s fallen heroes
Da'Shaun Harrison signing their first published book "The Belly of the Beast."
Hoggard alum writes first book, hopes to impact others