Wilmington Police searching for missing 42-year-old woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Meredith Goodwin, 42, was last seen at New Hanover Regional Medical Center wearing an aqua dress and sandals.

Goodwin is 5′3′' and weighs 220 pounds. She as brown hair, brown eyes and is hearing impaired.

Her mode of travel is a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS.

If you see her, please dial 9-1-1. Anyone with information on Goodwin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call WPD at (910) 343-3609.

