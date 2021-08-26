Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Police searching for missing 42-year-old woman

Meredith Goodwin, 42, was last seen at New Hanover Regional Medical Center wearing an aqua...
Meredith Goodwin, 42, was last seen at New Hanover Regional Medical Center wearing an aqua dress and sandals.(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Meredith Goodwin, 42, was last seen at New Hanover Regional Medical Center wearing an aqua dress and sandals.

Goodwin is 5′3′' and weighs 220 pounds. She as brown hair, brown eyes and is hearing impaired.

Her mode of travel is a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LS.

If you see her, please dial 9-1-1. Anyone with information on Goodwin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call WPD at (910) 343-3609.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart (AP Photo)
Walmart employee seriously injured after parking lot incident, WPD investigating
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Terry Joequill Wilson
Suspect in Wilmington double shooting now in custody
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Tarin Woods development meeting
Tarin Woods residents unhappy with new development plans

Latest News

Adopt An Angel Rescue Group concentrates on animals who have run out of time at a shelter
Clear the Shelters: Adopt An Angel rescue group
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says
Petey Smith
Wilmington woman creates bucket list for pet dog dying of cancer
The presentation was not well-received by the chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman, whose daily...
NHC Board of Commissioners object to speed limit reduction on River Road