Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington man heading to prison for drug offenses

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison on drug charges Wednesday.

Jonathan Marquis Sanders, 29, was sentenced to 117 months after being convicted of distribution of a quantity of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, on August 21, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department made a controlled purchase of 200 bags of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl from Sanders on Davie Avenue in Wilmington,” the U.S. Department of Justice stated in a news release. “Sanders was on a GPS monitor related to a New Hanover County Court matter at the time of this drug deal.  On October 1, 2020, Wilmington Police Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant at Hearthside Drive in Wilmington.  Law enforcement found more than 850 bags of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, a quantity of cocaine, a cutting agent, and a loaded .380 caliber handgun. Sanders used the residence as a stash house.”

Sanders was on probation for possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin at the time of the search.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart (AP Photo)
Walmart employee seriously injured after parking lot incident, WPD investigating
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Terry Joequill Wilson
Suspect in Wilmington double shooting now in custody
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Tarin Woods development meeting
Tarin Woods residents unhappy with new development plans

Latest News

Family surprises 95-year-old grandmother during birthday at Wilmington nursing home
North Carolina Senate bill would require hospitals, nursing homes to allow visitors during emergencies
One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records most new COVID-19 cases since January
The Brunswick County seal.
Brunswick County will require face coverings inside county buildings beginning Thursday