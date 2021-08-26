Wilmington man heading to prison for drug offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison on drug charges Wednesday.

Jonathan Marquis Sanders, 29, was sentenced to 117 months after being convicted of distribution of a quantity of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

“According to court documents, evidence presented in court and other documents, on August 21, 2020, the Wilmington Police Department made a controlled purchase of 200 bags of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl from Sanders on Davie Avenue in Wilmington,” the U.S. Department of Justice stated in a news release. “Sanders was on a GPS monitor related to a New Hanover County Court matter at the time of this drug deal. On October 1, 2020, Wilmington Police Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant at Hearthside Drive in Wilmington. Law enforcement found more than 850 bags of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, a quantity of cocaine, a cutting agent, and a loaded .380 caliber handgun. Sanders used the residence as a stash house.”

Sanders was on probation for possession with the intent to sell or deliver heroin at the time of the search.

