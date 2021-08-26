UNCW reports nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At UNC Wilmington, nearly 400 students have COVID-19, according to the university’s COVID tracker. Over half of the beds the school has reserved for quarantine or isolation are already full just over one week into the semester.

At last report, 217 on-campus students, 174 off-campus students, and 7 UNCW staff members are marked as “active cases,” meaning they tested positive within the last 10 days.

The school has reserved 150 beds for quarantine or isolation this semester. As of this morning, over 60 percent of them are full, just over one week after classes started. The number of students in quarantine or isolation housing has nearly tripled since Monday.

“I think for the first few days we were kind of on this like euphoria of just change and like the environment and now it’s kind of like ramping back up and we realize that it’s definitely not over yet, which is unfortunate,” said Grace Lanham, a freshman at UNCW.

WECT reached out to the university to ask if there are plans to add more quarantine or isolation beds. We have not received a response at the time of publication.

