Topsail High School pauses boys soccer

Soccer
Soccer(Gray Media)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A positive COVID-19 test result in the Topsail High School varsity boys soccer team means all activities are paused while the individual and others exposed are quarantined.

This follows a similar announcement Monday from the Topsail volleyball program.

Positive COVID tests pause Trask, Topsail High School volleyball

Two varsity soccer matches at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary will be canceled for the Topsail Pirates: This Friday’s game versus Green Hope and Saturday’s versus North Moore.

Pending negative tests and player availability, Topsail will look to restart the season on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at East Bladen.

