Topsail High School pauses boys soccer

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A positive COVID-19 test result in the Topsail High School varsity boys soccer team means all activities are paused while the individual and others exposed are quarantined.

This follows a similar announcement Monday from the Topsail volleyball program.

Two varsity soccer matches at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary will be canceled for the Topsail Pirates: This Friday’s game versus Green Hope and Saturday’s versus North Moore.

Pending negative tests and player availability, Topsail will look to restart the season on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at East Bladen.

