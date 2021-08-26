South Columbus HS postpones football game because of COVID quarantine

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - Friday night’s high school varsity football game between South Columbus and East Bladen has been postponed.

According to a Tweet by the News Reporter, the game is postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine at South Columbus.

It is unknown at this time if the quarantine will affect the South Columbus Stallions game next week.

The South Columbus at East Bladen varsity football game has been postponed due to SC quarantine. Unknown if this will affect Stallions game with Loris the following week. South's JV game at home with Wallace Rose Hill is still on for Thursday at this time. — NRcolumbus.com (@NRsports_NC) August 25, 2021

