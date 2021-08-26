Senior Connect
South Columbus HS postpones football game because of COVID quarantine

By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - Friday night’s high school varsity football game between South Columbus and East Bladen has been postponed.

According to a Tweet by the News Reporter, the game is postponed due to COVID-19 quarantine at South Columbus.

It is unknown at this time if the quarantine will affect the South Columbus Stallions game next week.

