Rocky Mount police investigating after human bone found in dog park

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a human bone was found at a dog park on Wednesday.

Officers came to Best Friend’s Dog Park at 480 Lee Street at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday where a person found a bone, which police said was human after a preliminary investigation.

“Due to the extensive weathering of the human bone, it is historical, which means it is estimated to be close to one hundred years old,” police said.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Evidence Unit partnered with the State Bureau of Investigation and a Forensic Anthropologist from East Carolina University.

Rocky Mount police said they’ll continue to investigation the situation.

