One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County Thursday morning, according to the Highway Patrol.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County Thursday morning, according to the Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 17 North between Scotts Hill and the Hampstead area.

All lanes of U.S. 17 have reopened to traffic following the crash, which caused significant backups for several hours.

No other details have been released.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

