Stargell Foundation grants $50K to NHRMC to advance dialysis care

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Willie Stargell Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to the Willie “Pops”Stargell Dialysis Unit at Novant Health’s New Hanover Regional Medical Center Foundation.

The grant will support the purchase of dialysis equipment to advance dialysis care for patients within the unit.

“We are grateful to Margaret Weller-Stargell and the Stargell Foundation for their continued generous donations to the NHRMC Foundation to support our remarkable care of patients with kidney disease,” said Shelbourn Stevens, president of NHRMC and the Novant Health Coastal market.

It’s been 20 years since Weller-Stargell’s husband, Willie Stargell, passed away from renal failure and Weller-Stargell says people in the region fighting kidney disease need help now more than ever.

“Kidney disease does not stop during a pandemic,” said Weller-Stargell. “We are incredibly grateful to our supporters for continuing to help the Willie Stargell Foundation fund these programs.”

