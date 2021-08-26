Senior Connect
N.C. Senate now aims to control high school athletic association, not remove it

(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Senate Republicans have shelved a proposal to end the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s oversight of interscholastic sports.

They replaced it Thursday with one requiring constraints upon the group’s finances and transparency in decision-making activities.

The legislation that cleared a Senate committee would essentially direct the State Board of Education to enter a written agreement with the nonprofit association by Oct. 15 on how to administer athletics.

The measure demands several items be in that agreement. The association also would now be subject to public records and open meetings laws.

Association leaders and allies still oppose the measure, calling it too prescriptive.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

