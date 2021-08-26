Senior Connect
Gang member gets prison time on gun charge after allegedly shooting man caught on camera beating pregnant woman

Quaneik Kasson Allen
Quaneik Kasson Allen(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington gang member was sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a gun when he allegedly shot a man who was caught on camera attacking a pregnant woman in 2019.

Quaneik Kasson Allen, 23 was given a 9.5-year prison sentence on Thursday after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina.

RELATED: Jailhouse interview: Inmate admits he shot man accused of beating pregnant woman on Easter.

On April 21, 2019, Allen confronted Antonio Spencer after Spencer reportedly assaulted a pregnant woman at the Houston Moore housing complex. The incident was caught on the Wilmington Housing Authority’s video surveillance system.

During the struggle, a gun Spencer had in his waistband dropped to the ground. Allen grabbed it and allegedly shot Spencer five times. Spencer was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and was released two days later.

Wilmington police responded to the scene and stopped Allen, seizing a .38 caliber revolved with five spent shell casings, and a .380 caliber handgun.

Allen, who prosecutors say is a validated member of the Double I Bloods gang, was arrested and charged with several offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Online court records indicate those charges are still pending.

Back in February, Spencer was sentenced on gun charges in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

