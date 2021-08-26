Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Depression Nine is born, hot and humid at home

By Gabe Ross
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Thursday. As August winds down, a hurricane threat will emerge for the Gulf of Mexico and tropical storm development is possible in the central Atlantic Ocean. Thankfully, a high pressure ridge ought to protect the Cape Fear Region and Carolinas from such tropical weather woes.

This ridge will bring plenty of heat, though! For Friday and the weekend, for example, expect generous periods of toasty sunshine and few if any cooling storms. Temperatures will angle for 90; 100 is possible from a heat index standpoint. Overnight lows continue to find in difficult to fall farther than 70.

If you’re looking to squeeze in some beach time, surf will hold near 84 degrees and carry a low to moderate rip current risk.

Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg. Or: take your outlook deeper into September with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!

Remember: Atlantic Hurricane Season has yet to peak! September is, statistically, the stormiest month and October is historically quite active, too. So, please visit the comprehensive First Alert Hurricane Center and be prepared in case a threatening situation arises: wect.com/hurricane.

