Clear the Shelters: Adopt An Angel rescue group

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Adopt An Angel is a nonprofit organization that uses a foster home network of people to temporarily offer animals a home until their fur-ever family adopts them. They also make sure the animal is healthy.

“All our animals are spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations according to their age. Dogs are heart worm tested and come with six months of heart worm prevention. It’s filling out an application and they are ready to go today,” said Sherry Gloer, President, Adopt An Angel.

Most of the dogs and cats they have up for adoption had run out of time at a shelter.

“It’s just rewarding to know you have that feeling of helping an innocent animal find their forever home,” said Michelle Andrea, Adopt An Angel volunteer.

Most of the volunteers have full-time jobs. It’s their love for animals that drives them.

“It’s so satisfying. Just seeing the dogs and cats blossom once they get in a foster home, and seeing the follow-up pictures and so forth from the adoptive families,” said Gloer.

“It’s a little tough seeing some of the dogs you really love go, but it’s so rewarding seeing them get their forever home,” said Zoe Bashore, Adopt An Angel volunteer. “There’s been a couple dogs where I’ve cried because I was so happy they got adopted, whether that be because we had them so long, or I absolutely fell in love with them, or I wanted them and they know. It’s so rewarding and it’s so nice to see the dog finally find their match and get to go home and live a good life.”

There are some things to consider when adopting an animal.

“Think of what’s best for where you live and your lifestyle. Cats are a little more self-sufficient, dogs you have to be around a little bit during the day,” said Gloer.

“You should think about the breed. What breed would work well for your family? Are you high-energy? Do you want a high-energy breed? Are you low-energy? Do you want a low-energy breed? Are you medium, maybe? All sorts of breeds have different levels of energy. I’d say that’s the most important. If you have another dog, you want to take your dog to visit and meet that dog, which most organizations will require. If you have kids, you also want to take your kids, sit there with the dog for a few minutes, and make sure they get along well enough and they like each other,” said Bashore.

