Circle K coming to Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Travelers and workers at Wilmington International Airport soon won’t have to go far to get gas or grab a snack.

On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Circle K store located just inside the main entrance of the airport.

The 5,200-square-foot store, which will be located at 1620 Airport Blvd., will be the 13th Circle K location in the Wilmington area.

“It’s a convenience for the traveling public,” said Carol LeTellier, business development manager. “If they want to stop and get something before they get to the terminal or they want to return their rental car, they can fuel up at the gas station and return their rental car at the airport.

“So there’s a lot of benefits to the airport campus and the surrounding community.

The store is expected to open early next year and will employ 20 people.

