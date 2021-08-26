Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Circle K coming to Wilmington International Airport

On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Circle K store located just inside...
On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Circle K store located just inside the main entrance of the airport.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Travelers and workers at Wilmington International Airport soon won’t have to go far to get gas or grab a snack.

On Thursday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Circle K store located just inside the main entrance of the airport.

The 5,200-square-foot store, which will be located at 1620 Airport Blvd., will be the 13th Circle K location in the Wilmington area.

“It’s a convenience for the traveling public,” said Carol LeTellier, business development manager. “If they want to stop and get something before they get to the terminal or they want to return their rental car, they can fuel up at the gas station and return their rental car at the airport.

“So there’s a lot of benefits to the airport campus and the surrounding community.

The store is expected to open early next year and will employ 20 people.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart (AP Photo)
Walmart employee seriously injured after parking lot incident, WPD investigating
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
One person was killed and another hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Pender County...
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 in Pender County
Terry Joequill Wilson
Suspect in Wilmington double shooting now in custody
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops

Latest News

Soccer
Topsail High School pauses boys soccer
Students at UNCW on Thursday
UNCW reports nearly 400 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff
DA encouraging more people to get criminal records cleared, drivers licenses restored
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina records most new COVID-19 cases since January