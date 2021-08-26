Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Brunswick County will require face coverings inside county buildings beginning Thursday

The Brunswick County seal.
The Brunswick County seal.(Brunswick County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Thursday, Brunswick County will require all employees and members of the public to wear masks and face coverings while inside county buildings.

“This mask protocol only applies to indoor Brunswick County Government buildings and facilities, including libraries. Check with other organizations and institutions you frequent on what policies they may have in place,” the county stated in a news release announcing the decision.

Masks and face coverings are also required inside the Brunswick County Courthouse.

County officials are encouraging the public to use online, phone, email, or other virtual means to conduct business with the county.

As of Aug. 26, there are 1,376 active cases of COVID-19 among Brunswick County residents and 182 deaths. About 18.9 percent of all COVID-19 tests involving residents are returning positive, according to the NCDHHS dashboard.

“Vaccination remains the most effective means of curbing the spread of the virus and preventing severe illness from COVID-19. Everyone aged 12 and older is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals can schedule an appointment or see upcoming pop-up vaccination clinics (no appointments necessary) on our website at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines,” the release stated.

About 53 percent of Brunswick County residents are fully vaccinated and 57 percent are partially vaccinated to date.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart (AP Photo)
Walmart employee seriously injured after parking lot incident, WPD investigating
A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is available for those who are moderately to severely...
What’s the difference between a third dose and booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Terry Joequill Wilson
Suspect in Wilmington double shooting now in custody
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Tarin Woods development meeting
Tarin Woods residents unhappy with new development plans

Latest News

Meredith Goodwin, 42, was last seen at New Hanover Regional Medical Center wearing an aqua...
Wilmington Police searching for missing 42-year-old woman
Adopt An Angel Rescue Group concentrates on animals who have run out of time at a shelter
Clear the Shelters: Adopt An Angel rescue group
Novant Brunswick emergency room at capacity, patients younger and sicker, physician says
Petey Smith
Wilmington woman creates bucket list for pet dog dying of cancer