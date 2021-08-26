Brunswick County will require face coverings inside county buildings beginning Thursday

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Beginning Thursday, Brunswick County will require all employees and members of the public to wear masks and face coverings while inside county buildings.

“This mask protocol only applies to indoor Brunswick County Government buildings and facilities, including libraries. Check with other organizations and institutions you frequent on what policies they may have in place,” the county stated in a news release announcing the decision.

Masks and face coverings are also required inside the Brunswick County Courthouse.

County officials are encouraging the public to use online, phone, email, or other virtual means to conduct business with the county.

As of Aug. 26, there are 1,376 active cases of COVID-19 among Brunswick County residents and 182 deaths. About 18.9 percent of all COVID-19 tests involving residents are returning positive, according to the NCDHHS dashboard.

“Vaccination remains the most effective means of curbing the spread of the virus and preventing severe illness from COVID-19. Everyone aged 12 and older is now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals can schedule an appointment or see upcoming pop-up vaccination clinics (no appointments necessary) on our website at brunswickcountync.gov/vaccines,” the release stated.

About 53 percent of Brunswick County residents are fully vaccinated and 57 percent are partially vaccinated to date.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.