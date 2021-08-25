West Brunswick football pausing activities due to Covid within the program

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The West Brunswick High School varsity football team is pausing all activities until further notice out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 impacts within the program.

The Trojans are scheduled to play Friday at home against Whiteville High School. According to a Brunswick County Schools spokesman, there is currently no information on the status of that game.

West Brunswick last played Friday, where they lost at home to Carolina Forest, 70-41.

The team plans to resume activities as soon as possible.

