Walmart employee seriously injured after parking lot incident, WPD investigating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating an incident where a Walmart employee was injured after walking into a truck trailer.

Around 5:30 Tuesday morning, a Dodge Ram truck pulling a trailer was making a bread delivery at the Walmart on Sigmon Road in Wilmington. While a store employee was moving pallets, he accidentally walked backwards into the truck trailer as it was coming in for the delivery.

According to the press release from WPD, the employee sustained multiple serious injuries and as of yesterday afternoon, is in serious but stable condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

No charges have been filed at this time.

